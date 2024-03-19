LG meets family members of missing Seaman

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Mar 18: Family members of the missing Seaman from Jammu Sahil Verma, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today at Raj Bhawan.

The Lt Governor assured every possible support from the administration to the family to ensure the safe return of Sahil Verma.

The Seaman hailing from Jammu’s Ghou Manhasan area went missing on 27th February from Indian Naval Ship.

Senior Advocate Abhinav Sharma was also present.

Meanwhile, Chandeep Singh, International Para Athlete also called on LG at Raj Bhawan.

He expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor led UT Administration for the issuance of driving licence in his favour.