LG Manoj Sinha Visits Kathua, Samba Hospitals

KATHUA: LG Manoj Sinha Today visited Samba & Kathua; reviewed Covid Containment Measures in both Districts, took on the spot appraisal of Medical facilities being extended to Covid patients in GMC Kathua, District Hospital & Covid Care Centre at Samba.

Enquired about availability of ventilators, oxygen supported beds, human resources, functionality of oxygen generation plants, besides testing and vaccination drive in the respective Districts.

Directed senior doctors to increase the rounds to the Covid-19 wards for best possible care of the patients; ensure effective patient care management and strict compliance of referral policy for hospitals.

Reviewed ongoing steps taken by hospitals and directed the doctors and health official to prepare for future challenges. Emphasized on continuous training of nursing and paramedical staff working in the rural areas.

It is our collective responsibility to ensure the availability of necessary medicare facilities, besides putting in best efforts to contain the spread of Corona virus and save precious lives.

Asked DCs,& health authorities to scale up testing & vaccination; Increase Covid dedicated beds, augment oxygen availability in the hospitals within set timelines, reach out to people with all Covid-19 related important information.

Also reviewed new Medical infrastructure being developed in the respective District Hospitals, besides establishment of Panchayat level Covid Care facilities in the districts.