LG Manoj Sinha visits Central University Jammu

JAMMU: LG Manoj Sinha visits Central University Of Jammu; terms Youth as the agent of change, says with the transformation of youngsters into knowledge powerhouse, the entire country can be transformed.

Lt Governor says, “The New Education Policy will ensure that the coming generation is given the opportunity to leave old fixed path and take up new and innovative challenges to create Aatma Nirbhar Bharat”.

New generation is thinking of spending vacation on the moon. Our teachers will have to share this dream and create a New Tomorrow, a New Future and a New Vision, says the Lt Governor.

LG makes special mention of Teaching fraternity, says Teachers can freely take new initiatives to focus on job-oriented education; they should encourage students to take up new research, new path of innovation where nobody has ever walked to explore.

“There are always new challenges & opportunities in the globalized world and we are facing completely new competition today. We can be amongst the frontrunners only if we focus on producing something better than others”, says the Lt Governor.