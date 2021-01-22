Kathua : Rural Young girl sets example of “Art Work Leads to Women Empowerment “.

Following the slogan of PM Modi as,’ Beti Bacho Beti Padhao ‘ the motivation and inspiration of a rural family encourage the young girl to get lead in Art work without any guidance of any teacher lead to women empowerment. Belongs to rural area 19 year old young girl student, Ritambra daughter of Sukh Dev Singh resident of village Sounthal in Block Barnoti of Kathua district full of enthusiastic draw some line on a plain paper to shapeup a picture without any guidance from any teacher during the covid lockdown when she has no work to done . The inner skill grownup and the some line took shape of a good picture . The family members of Ritambra,s as Father, Mother and brother encourage her to shine the art work with hard efforts . Ultimately results comes out and clear picture on the a plain took shape as the life of Ritambra also took shape in field of Art and drawing painting .

She has no idea of her inner skill and ability said Ritambra . But she was encourage and motivated by family members to do something . She said that when she got results and thinkover to shine her art work . I have demanded some tolls to make the work on professional level. My father bring some tools to help in Artwork of sketching, drawing and painting . In have draw more than 30 sketches of big personalities of country which includes the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PMo Dr Jatinder singh , APJ Abdul Kalam, Cricketer Virat Kohli, Actor Sushant Rajput , some portrait of nature, religious , artist and common man and family members . She said that I have been widely encouraged by everyone . Even the Deputy commissioner of Kathua OP Bhagat has also encouraged me when I handed over a portrait of him. She want to shine his work in professional way and want the support of Govt , She has also inspire numbers of girls sitting idol in their homes to comes up with their talent and skill .

The Sukh dev singh father of Ritambra said that I want to grew up my daughter in other professional filed. But when i comes know the hidden skill and art of my loving daughter , I set change my mind and encourage my daughter to go ahead in the field of ART Work of Sketching, drawing and painting . He said I want to admit my daughter in top artworks institution to push her on top level of country .