LG Sinha urges Amarnath pilgrims to visit shrine before Aug 5 due to bad weather prediction

SRINAGAR, Aug 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor and Chairman of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) Manoj Sinha on Tuesday urged all devotees to visit the holy cave shrine before August 5, citing inclement weather forecast.

“There has been heavy rainfall in many areas. I would like to urge all devotees to visit the Amarnath Shrine before August 5, as more rain is predicted after that,” Sinha said.

According to the prediction by the Meteorological department, the weather will turn more rough afterwards.

Sinha said that the Meteorological department has predicted a heavy spell of rain from August 5 and that may create inconvenience for pilgrims. Earlier in July, a cloudburst struck the holy cave area Amarnath, resulting in a heavy discharge of water into the ‘Nallah’, adjoining the holy cave, following which the route to Amarnath was damaged, and the yatra was halted for some time.