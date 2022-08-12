LG Manoj Sinha reviews preparations for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in a high level meeting

Amrit Kal Khand is a golden opportunity for retrospection and preparation for a leap into the glorious future: LG

Srinagar, August 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a high level meeting with Deputy Commissioners and senior officials, at the Civil Secretariat, to review the preparations for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, which will start from Saturday, 13th August.

Har Ghar Tiranga is a celebration of spirit of Janbhagidari and Jan Andolan. Schools and colleges are organizing programmes recalling the contribution of freedom fighters and unsung heroes of the freedom struggle. It is turning out to be the biggest Jan Mahotsav on the earth. The journey of our future will now be defined by self-reliance and self-respect,” Lt Governor said.

Observing that ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in J&K is receiving overwhelming response from all quarters, the Lt Governor exhorted officials to encourage the PRI members, prominent citizens, political parties, Youth clubs, government officials and common people to come forward and imbibe the true spirit of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.

Amrit Kal Khand is a golden opportunity for retrospection and preparation for a leap into the glorious future, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor asked the Administrative Secretaries, DCs, SSPs, HoDs to lead the campaign and directed for organizing programmes of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign at prominent and iconic places, tourist spots, border villages, besides illuminating the most conspicuous buildings and spots all over the UT in tricolor.

He also instructed for identifying houses and families of freedom fighters, and conducting Prabhat Pheris involving students, NCC cadets and NSS volunteers, besides integrating Covid precautionary dose with the campaign.

The Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs shared the programmes being conducted in their respective departments and districts.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Dilbag Singh, DGP; Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Administrative Secretaries; Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Divisional Commissioners; Deputy Commissioners; SSPs, besides other senior officers attended the meeting, in person and through video conferencing.