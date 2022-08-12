Hoist national flag on all J&K Govt buildings on Independence Day: Govt

JAMMU, Aug 12: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday ordered that all government buildings including universities, colleges and schools should hoist the national flag on Independence Day by following the proper flag code.

According to an order, it has been impressed upon all to hoist the national flag in an appropriate and befitting manner with due regard to Flag Code.

“In continuation of instructions issued under Circular No.19 JK(GAD) of 2022 dated 23.05.2022, and in connection with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and commemoration of 75 years of India’s Independence it has been decided that all Government buildings/offices across the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir including Universities, Colleges, Schools, Urban Local Body offices, Tehsils, Blocks, Panchayats, Patwar Khanas etc. shall hoist the National Flag on Independence Day, 2022,” reads the order.

It reads that it has, however, to be ensured that the national flag is hoisted in an appropriate and befitting manner with due regard to Flag Code, for which the Information Department shall generate awareness amongst all stakeholders.

It added that accordingly, it is impressed upon all the Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Heads of the Departments and Deputy Commissioners to strictly adhere to the instructions in letter and spirit. (KNO)