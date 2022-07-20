LG Manoj Sinha reviews functioning of Industries and Commerce department

Directs Directors I&C to hold regular meetings with Industries & business representatives

Lt Governor to meet representatives of Chamber, Trade & Industries in Jammu in first week of August

LG to review Industries & Commerce department’s working every month

Srinagar, July 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a meeting to review the functioning of the Industries and Commerce department here at Civil Secretariat.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor sought a detailed briefing on the present status of Investment proposals, Land Bank, progress of work on Industrial Estates, Medi-cities, MoUs with industry leaders, online services etc.

The Lt Governor directed the Directors Industries & Commerce Department to hold regular meetings with chamber & industry representatives and take stock of their issues and concerns.

Chief Secretary, J&K will meet the Industry representatives, Chambers every three months to resolve the issues and challenges confronting the businesses.

Pertinently, the Lt Governor, on June 25 met Industry Leaders and representatives of various Industries Associations from across Jammu & Kashmir in Srinagar, and a similar interaction will be held in Jammu in the first week of August.

The Lt Governor passed explicit directions for speeding up the process of facilitating investment proposals in the UT.

He asked the officials to focus on the development of Private Industrial Estates to facilitate the industrial growth in J&K.

The Lt Governor also sought the progress on developing Medi-Cities in the UT, which will strengthen the health sector, enhance the educational seats and create employment opportunities for thousands of medical professionals.

The Lt Governor further called for identifying the measures that can be taken to improve J&K’s Ease of Doing Business ranking.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary instructed for taking feedback from the users regarding online services being provided by Industries & Commerce department and also advised for linking these online services with e-Unnat and integrating them with RAS as well.

The Lt Governor will be chairing a meeting every month to review the progress of the Industries & Commerce Department.

Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department gave a detailed briefing on the overall working of the Industries & Commerce department.

Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Ms. Anoo Malhotra, Director, I&C, Jammu; Smita Sethi, Managing Director, SIDCO; Sh Mahmood Ahmad Shah, Director, I&C Kashmir, and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Dr Devansh Yadav, Managing Director, JKTPO also joined the meeting through virtual mode.