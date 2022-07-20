A Guide to Understanding Payment Buttons

For any business to stand in the online market, it must have a secure payment system in place. However, when people think about online payment systems, the first thing that comes to mind is a full-fledged online store. While this option is easily accessible to large businesses, small and medium-sized enterprises might find this idea a little overwhelming.

Fortunately, with the existence of payment buttons, small enterprises can also set foot in the e-commerce world without exhausting their resources. A payment button helps you integrate a payment system into your website without the need to set up a full-blown store. Now, you must be wondering what a payment button is? Read on further to find out.

Payment Button

Payment buttons are an easy-to-use solution for retailers who want to provide their customers with a quick and easy payment method. They offer benefits to both the merchants and the consumers. Merchants require the least effort to build a payment button that helps them increase sales and improve customer experience.

When a customer clicks on a payment button, he is presented with a payment form wherein he can securely enter his transaction details. Moreover, a payment button can be used in different ways, i.e., from online portals to emails, to web pages. However, the purpose remains the same: to make payments as seamless as possible for the customers.

How is a Payment Button Useful?

Here are a few crucial reasons why every business should have a payment button on their website:

Flexibility and Speed

The most compelling argument for why a payment button is necessary is its quality of ensuring speedy transactions. in today’s time, many advanced payment processing platforms can be easily integrated into your website. Moreover, the buyers can make payments from any device, making even the smallest of businesses become global commerce participants. Buyer’s Psychology

Payment buttons signify the credibility and professionalism of the merchant, hence providing a greater sense of confidence to the customer. This is because when the consumer sees the retailer’s logo throughout the payment process, they become assured of the use of the latest and most secure technology. Another psychological aspect of a payment button is that it helps increase impulse purchases. When the customer makes a purchase, and the payment process is too elongated and time-consuming, they rethink that decision and talk themselves out of it. Further, when they see the same item for sale on another site with a payment button, they decide to buy it. In this case. The original retailers not only lost a customer but also helped fuel the revenue for some other businesses. Security

Numerous payment processing platforms are affordable as well as user-friendly. These platforms include a fully integrated security system. Safeguards like encryption, PCI compliance, tokenization, and level 3 payment processing are included in reputable payment processing platforms. These security measures are essential for today’s interconnected world, where there are over 4000 cyber-attacks every day. Many businesses that lack robust cybersecurity can opt for these payment platforms to ensure a secure checkout process for their customers.

Collect Payments at a Touch of a Button with Razorpay

The Razorpay payment button is a one-step solution to collect payments through your website. This comprehensive and well-designed digital payment platform is not just made for collecting one-time payments; it provides the service of recurring bill payments as well.

Razorpay also has numerous pre-made templates and multiple customization options that allow you to create payment buttons in a fun and easy manner. Moreover, the best part about the Razorpay payment button is that it requires no coding and can be integrated into your website in just a few easy steps.

Start your growth journey with the Razorpay payment button today.