ACB arrests AE on bribery charges

SRINAGAR, July 20: Anti Corruption Bureau(ACB) of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday arrested an Assistant Engineer (AE) of Rural Develop Department (RDD) for demanding and accepting bribe in exchange of the release of work payment in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

An ABC statement said Mushtaq Ahmad Najar a resident of Mirdanter, Anantnag and posted as an Assistant Engineer RDD (REW) Sub-Division Awantipora, Pulwama, was arrested for demanding a bribe of Rs.2,000 for releasing Call Deposit Receipt (CDR) amount of Rs.7000 regarding work done by the complainant, a contractor for improvement of wall and gate of Panchayat Ghar at Dangerpora Padgampora in the district.

A Case FIR No 13 /2022 was registered at Police Station ACB South Kashmir and investigations started during which a trap team was constituted.

The team caught Najar red handed, an AE for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.2,000. He was arrested on the spot after completing necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation is going on, the statement added.