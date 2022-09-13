LG Manoj Sinha reviews development scenario of Poonch District

Poonch, Sept 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on his visit to Poonch, chaired a high-level meeting to review the development projects in the district and the overall functioning of the District Administration.

Taking stock of the implementation and progress of the development works and the saturation of welfare schemes in the District, the Lt Governor directed the officials for speedy implementation of the schemes and execution of the projects.

Work in a cohesive manner for ensuring the prompt delivery of public services, especially to the underprivileged, tribals, and those living in villages and border areas. People’s grievances should be addressed promptly by all the departments, the Lt Governor directed the officials.

The Lt Governor reviewed the status of digitization of land records, Amrit Sarovar, Jal Jeevan Mission, e-services, One District One Product, PM Kisan, Power scenario, Mission Youth, entrepreneurship and employment generation programmes, Block & Thana Diwas. The Lt Governor also assessed the progress made on strengthening the connectivity of border villages.

The Lt Governor directed the officials for special emphasis on the education sector and dedicated efforts for increasing the enrolment in schools. He further stressed on ensuring effective implementation of Youth-oriented schemes and programmes and directed for doubling the efforts for engaging youth in sports-related activities.

The Lt Governor also passed directions to organize Debates, Essay Writing & Painting Competitions on the theme of “Truth and Non-Violence” in educational institutions across the district in commemoration of the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Stressing on developing agriculture and allied sectors, the Lt Governor called for giving special focus on improving farmers’ income and strengthening Farmer Producer Organizations in the district.

While enquiring about the impact of lumpy skin disease in the district, the Lt Governor directed for conducting extensive vaccination campaign.

Inder Jeet, Deputy Commissioner Poonch gave a detailed power point presentation on the overall developmental scenario in the district.

The district has taken up 1412 works under district capex and 80% projects are expected to be completed by 31st October, it was informed.

Tazeem Akther, DDC Chairperson Poonch; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary to Government, Tribal Affairs Department and senior officials of District Administration and concerned departments attended the meeting at Dak Bungalow Poonch.