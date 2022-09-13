DIG reviews security situation in Doda ahead of LG’s visit

Inspects Women Police Station, Police Public School

Hands over 2 buses to management of institution; inaugurates Computer lab

JAMMU, SEPTEMBER 13: Dr. Sunil Gupta, Deputy Inspector General Police, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban Range (DKR), during his 3 day tour to Doda and Kishtwar in connection with the visit of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, today took a security review meeting with the Senior Police, Army and CAPF officers at PCR Doda.

Later, the DIG also visited Women Police Station Doda and inspected the complex and interacted with the staff.

The DIG also inspected the Police Public School Doda and handed over keys of two Buses to the management of the Educational Institution, besides inaugurating a Computer Lab in the School building for which computers were provided by the Range Hqrs.

The DIG also interacted with the students and assured the staff and students of every possible help for improving the quality of education to achieve better academic results.

On this occasion, some musical instruments were also presented to the School authorities to enable the students to learn the music and participate in fine arts activities.

Among others present on the occasion included, Vishesh Paul Mahajan, DC Doda; Abdul Qayoom SSP Doda; Raj Kumar ASP (Ops) Doda; Jaswant Singh Dy.SP Hqrs. Doda; Shoket Ali, DAR Doda and Pritam Singh, Principal PPS Doda.