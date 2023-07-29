LG Sinha Attends 10th Muharram Procession In Srinagar’s Old City

Srinagar, July 29: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday attended the 10th Muharram procession in Srinagar’s old city and distributed refreshments among the mourners, officials said.

Sinha joined the Zuljinah procession at Botakadal, downtown area of Srinagar.

“I pay my tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions. Their sacrifice for righteousness and greater good of humankind serves as a beacon light for the world,” the Lt Governor said.

The administration has made necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the procession from Botakadal to Imambargah Zadibal. Senior civil and police officials including Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bhiduri, Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar Rakesh Balwal, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz Asad and other officials accompanied Sinha.

The Lt Governor also offered Chaddar to Zuljinah and served refreshments among mourners on the occasion.

Large number of Shia mourners joined the 10th Muharram procession and carried religious banners and raised religious slogans as it passed through the old city.

Earlier, on July 27, J&K government allowed the 8th Muharram procession on the traditional route, from Guru Bazar to Dalgate, Srinagar after 34 years. After the peaceful conduct of the Muharram procession on Thursday, government called it a “testimony to change and normalcy in J&K.”

The Muharram procession is taken out by Shia Muslims around the world to remember Imam Hussain, grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, who was killed along with his companions in the battle of Karbala 1,400 years ago.