LG Manoj Sinha Hands Over Appointment Letter To Martyr Civilian Suneel Pandit’s Wife

JAMMU, Feb 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today handed over appointment letter to Suneeta Pandit, wife of martyr Suneel Pandit.

Suneel Pandit was killed by terrorists in Shopian.

The Lt Governor assured all possible assistance from the UT Administration to the family of the martyred civilian.

The family members of Sh Suneel Pandit were also present at the Raj Bhawan.