LG Manoj Sinha Felicitates Paris Paralympics Medallists Sheetal, Rakesh Kumar

JAMMU, Sept 28: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday felicitated Paris 2024 Paralympics Bronze Medallists Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar here at Raj Bhawan.

The Lt Governor congratulated the Para Archers from UT of J&K for their incredible performance at Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Interacting with the Para Archers Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar, the Lt Governor said that their hard work, dedication and remarkable achievements in International games have made the nation proud.

“Your exceptional performance will inspire the young generation,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor also felicitated the Archery Coach Abhilasha Chaudhary and extended his best wishes to the athletes and the coach for their future endeavours.

Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB and other senior officers of the Shrine Board were present on the occasion.