Suspended DySP Davinder Singh, two more teachers from north Kashmir dismissed from service by J&K Govt

JAMMU: Tainted Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh, who was arrested and subsequently chargesheeted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a terror case, was on Thursday dismissed from service, an official order said.

The order of dismissal of Singh, who was a deputy superintendent of police, was given by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

Singh was investigated by the NIA after he was caught ferrying terrorists of banned Hizbul Mujahideen to Jammu from Kashmir last year.

Two teachers in the Education Department from Kupwara district also dismissed from service with immediate effect.

Similar worded orders were passed by the Lieutenant Governor against Bashir Ahmad Sheikh son of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh of Village Dildar Batpora in Karnah area of Kupwara, Teacher in Education Department and Mohammad Yousuf Ganie son of Ghulam Qadir Ganie of Trich Kupwara, also Teacher in Education Department.

Earlier Dr. Abdul Bari Naik, Assistant Professor, Geography, Government Degree College, Women, Udhampur and Naib Tehsildar (Revenue Officer) Pulwama – II besides a teacher Idrees Jan, a teacher of Government Middle School, Kupwara, were dismissed under same law.