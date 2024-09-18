LG Manoj Sinha Congratulates Voters On Record Turnout In Phase-I Of J&K Assembly Election

Srinagar, Sept 18: The Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha has extended hearty congratulations to the voters of first phase of Assembly Election for the record turnout. In a social media post, the Lieutenant Governor said, their enthusiastic participation is a testament to the strength of Indian democracy and people’s faith in democratic values.

The Lieutenant Governor posted on X:

“Congratulations J&K for a historic voter turnout! I would like to thank all voters, who exercised their franchise in 1st Phase. Record polling in the peaceful, free & fair election attests to the strength of Indian democracy & people’s faith in democratic values.

I must congratulate all my sisters & first-time voters for participating in large numbers to celebrate festival of democracy. Heartfelt gratitude to outstanding security forces, JKP & Election Officials. Approx 59% polling in first phase shows Jamhooriyat is flourishing in J&K. Long queues of voters in Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag demolished the motivated propaganda of the adversaries. People have also rebuffed the agenda of divisive elements and reaffirmed their faith in democracy”.