Congress Needs No Certificate On Patriotism, Says Sachin Pilot In Jammu

Jammu, Sep 18: Ridiculing BJP for peddling pseudo nationalism to hoodwink innocent people, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said that the Saffron Party has been exposed before the masses due to its anti-people policies.

Click Here To Join Daily Excelsior on WhatsApp And Get Latest News

“The BJP’s pseudo-nationalism will not fool the people of the country and the Congress party doesn’t need lessons on patriotism and nationalism from them”, Pilot said while addressing a press conference here after addressing a series of public meetings in support of party Congress candidates in Jammu province.

Accompanied by AICC Incharge J&K Affairs Bharat Sinh Solanki, Pilot emphasized that Congress has a rich history of sacrifices for the country, and its commitment to the nation’s well-being is unwavering.

He was replying to a question regarding reports of BJP hobnobbing with some anti-national forces to grab powers in Jammu and Kashmir through proxies.

Flanked by AICC Secretary Co Incharge Manoj Yadav, JKPCC Senior Vice President and Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, AICC Media Coordinators Dolly Sharma, Onika Mehrotra, Pilot also highlighted the Congress party’s alliance with the National Conference, aimed at providing a strong alternative to the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pilot pointed out that the BJP has no significant presence in the Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the Kashmir Valley.

Furthermore, Pilot criticized the BJP’s track record, stating that their true intentions were exposed within 100 days of forming the government at the Centre.

He claimed that the Congress party has forced the BJP to roll back several unconstitutional decisions, including lateral entry, following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Pilot reaffirmed the Congress party’s commitment to granting full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, a long-standing demand of its people. He assured that the party will work tirelessly to restore the dignity and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and will not let the BJP’s flawed policies undermine the state’s progress.

“The BJP is clearly on the back foot in both poll-bond states of the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana elections. The people have seen through their divisive politics, and they are losing ground”, he said, adding “The decision by the Union Government to push for ‘One Nation, One Election’ is a blatant attempt to centralize power and undermine the democratic processes at the state level. It is undemocratic and goes against the federal structure of the country, and we strongly oppose it”.

Pointing toward bumper voting in the first phase of Assembly elections in J&K, Sachin Pilot commended the Supreme Court of India for its instrumental role in ensuring the conduct of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pilot credited the court’s landmark verdict for compelling the BJP-led government to hold elections in the region, which has been without a popular government for a decade.

“The Supreme Court’s intervention has paved the way for democracy to prevail in Jammu and Kashmir,” Pilot said.

“The Apex court’s verdict has ensured that the people’s voices are heard, and their right to choose their representatives is respected.”, he said.

Pilot hailed the impressive voter turnout in the first phase of elections, citing it as a clear indication that the people of Jammu and Kashmir crave change. “The bumper voting numbers demonstrate the public’s eagerness for a new direction, one that prioritizes development, peace, and prosperity,” he added.

Pilot reaffirmed the Congress party’s commitment to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, vowing to address their concerns and work towards a brighter future.

“We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the region’s development and prosperity,” he said.

With the first phase of elections witnessing remarkable voter enthusiasm, Pilot expressed optimism about the Congress party’s prospects. “The people have spoken, and their message is clear: they demand change, and we are committed to delivering it”, he predicted.

Highlighting the role of the Leader of the Opposition in forcing the BJP-led NDA government to roll back unconstitutional decisions, he said, “Rahul Gandhi has now emerged as a formidable leader on the national stage”.

“He is no longer just a political figure, but the one driving the narrative for the future of India. His relentless efforts to connect with the masses, to speak up for justice, and to fight for the rights of the common people have resonated across the country”, he said.

“I demand an unconditional apology from the BJP for the highly provocative and offensive statements made by some of its leaders against Rahul Gandhi. Such rhetoric has no place in a democracy”, he said.

Cautioning people against BJP’s divisive agenda, he regretted that in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP is desperately trying to polarize voters by creating ethnic divisions, particularly between Paharis and Gujjars. “This is a dangerous game that can have long-lasting consequences for the unity and peace of the region. The BJP must be held accountable for these tactics”, he said. (Agencies)