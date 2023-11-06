LG Manoj Sinha Condoles Loss Of Lives In Rajouri Mishap

JAMMU, Nov 6: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has condoled the loss of lives in the tragic road accident in Rajouri today.

“I am deeply shocked to learn of the unfortunate road accident in Rajouri today, in which precious lives have been lost and many others have been injured. I send my heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved families and wish those injured a speedy recovery. I have directed the district administration to provide all necessary assistance to the affected persons,” the Lt Governor said.