LG Manoj Sinha Chairs 20th University Council Meeting Of SKUAST Jammu

Jammu, Sept 26: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired the 20th University Council Meeting of SKUAST Jammu at Raj Bhawan, today.

The University Council headed by Lt Governor deliberated on addressing key challenges in agriculture and allied sectors alongwith taking the research and innovation from Lab to the Field to increase productivity.

The Lt Governor stressed that the University should adopt modern and sustainable agriculture practices and put more focus on developing interface with the farming community and implementation of e-office.

The meeting also appreciated the performance of the University under National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP).

The Council gave in-principle approvals to various agenda points presented during the meeting including adoption of UGC based qualification for the post of the Assistant Registrar, Assistant Comptroller and ICAR norms for posts of Subject Matter Specialists.

Dr. BN Tripathi, Vice Chancellor SKUAST Jammu presented the progress report of the University. He apprised the meeting that the University has made significant improvement in research, patents and publications.

The meeting was attended by Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production Department; Santosh D Vaidya, Principal Secretary, Finance Department; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Dr. BN Tripathi, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST Jammu; Prof. Nazir A. Ganai, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST Kashmir; Prof. P.L. Gautam, Pro-Chancellor, Career Point University Hamirpur; Dr. M.C Sharma, former Director, Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izatnagar, Bareilly; Prof Anil Kumar, Registrar, SKUAST-Jammu and other senior officers, in person and through virtual mode.