Punjab CM in hospital, tests show fluctuating blood pressure

CHANDIGARH, Sep 26: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Mohali for fluctuating blood pressure due to inflammation in an artery in his lungs and his condition is “fine”, doctors said Thursday.

He was admitted to the private hospital Wednesday for a “routine health checkup”.

Doctors found in their examination that there are signs of inflammation in an artery of Mann’s lungs, which is creating pressure on the heart, due to which the blood pressure was fluctuating.

According to a bulletin on his health issued this evening, Mann’s condition is “fine”.

“Various tests were being conducted to assess the chief minister’s health. Doctors say that the chief minister is absolutely fine right now and he is not facing any special problem,” it said.

“Some further investigation is to be done and reports of some more blood tests conducted are yet to come. Therefore, the chief minister will be kept under our observation tonight and a decision will be taken after seeing the report tomorrow morning,” the bulletin said. (PTI)