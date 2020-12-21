LG Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Gangwar lay foundation stone of 100-bedded ESIC hospital in Budgam

BUDGAM: LG Manoj Sinha and Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Union MoS (Independent Charge) Ministry of Labour & Employment laid the foundation stone for 100-Bedded Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital worth Rs 160 crore at Ompora, Budgam.

Beneficiaries registered under the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation of the Union Territory can avail modern healthcare facilities like OPD, IPD, Wards, Emergency services, ICU, Operation theatre, Diagnostic facilities, Pharmacy etc.

We are working to provide world class health facilities at affordable prices to the people of UT. My aim is to strengthen preventive, primary and secondary healthcare ecosystem in J&K, Manoj Sinha said.