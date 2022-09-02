LG Manoj Sinha addressing a function after inaugurating and laying foundation stone of 14 projects of Jammu Smart City in Jammu on Friday. By Daily Excelsior - 03/09/2022 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Telegram Email Print LG Manoj Sinha addressing a function after inaugurating and laying foundation stone of 14 projects of Jammu Smart City in Jammu on Friday. LG Manoj Sinha addressing a function after inaugurating and laying foundation stone of 14 projects of Jammu Smart City in Jammu on Friday.