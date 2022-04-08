LG lays foundation stone for various Smart City projects in Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 8: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today laid foundation stone for various Smart City projects in Srinagar.

The Lt Governor said that the new projects, once completed will strengthen urban infrastructure, improve city services, public aesthetics, ease of living, and will provide a clean and sustainable environment for the citizens.

Srinagar smart city project has been structured with a clear focus on improved urban governance and unlocking of latent creativity and vitality of this historical city, observed the Lt Governor.

We are taking effective steps to accelerate the mission for inclusive and sustainable growth in the cities, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor issued explicit directions to the concerned officials to ensure completion of projects within the stipulated timelines.

The projects include construction of Traditional Souq Market and Craft Centre at Batamaloo being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 31.22 crores; improvement and upgradation of Batamaloo-Qamarwari Road at the cost of Rs. 14.61 crores and Batamaloo-Mominabad Road costing Rs. 10.24 crores, besides Rs. 25.46 crores worth Gole Market-Karan Nagar Road Redevelopment project.

It was informed that the Traditional Souq Market and Craft Centre at Batamaloo will include retail facility for handicrafts, dry fruits, spices and other special items of the Kashmir valley, besides dedicated plaza for cultural activities, exhibitions, separate organised vending zone and other related activities.

Improvement and upgradation of Batamaloo-Qamarwari Road and Batamaloo-Mominabad Road will feature citizen-centric development works.

Further, the Gole Market-Karan Nagar Road Redevelopment project will include several features like Central public plaza for social activities, multi-utility zone, on-street parking bays, etc.

Later on, the Lieutenant Governor also flagged off 107 door-to-door segregated waste collection vehicles boosting the carrying capacity and enhancing the reach of ULBs for better civic sanitation. He also dedicated new fire-water tenders and other specialized firefighting equipment for public use on the occasion.

Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor, Srinagar Municipal Corporation; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dr B. Srinivas, Director, Fire & Emergency Services; Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department; Sh Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir; Mohammad Aijaz, DC Srinagar, besides Athar Aamir Khan, Commissioner, SMC and CEO Srinagar Smart City, and other senior officers were present on the occasion.