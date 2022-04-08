Dr Jitendra reviews arrangements for PM Modi’s Palli visit

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 8: Union Minister of State (Independent charge), Science & Technology, Minister of State (Ind charge) Earth Sciences, MoS in PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Palli Panchayat in district Samba of Jammu region on April 24.

Dr Jitendra , who is Member Parliament from Kathua-Udhampur-Doda Lok Sabha constituency convened a meeting of senior BJP leaders at party headquarters Trikuta Nagar here this evening. The meeting was attended by J&K UT BJP president- Ravinder Raina, Member Parliament from Jammu-Poonch Lok Sabha Constituency- Jugal Kishore Sharma, former Dy Chief Ministers, Dr Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta, former ministers and senior party leaders Sat Sharma, Chander Parkash Ganga, Surjit Singh Slathia and others.

While interacting with the senior BJP leaders here, the Union Minister took detailed review of the preparations being made for the visit of the Prime Minister in Palli Panchayat in district Samba, from where he will address 700 Panchayats across the country through virtual mode. Dr Singh said there is massive enthusiasm among the BJP workers and West Pakistani refugees about the visit of Prime Minister to Jammu after the abrogation of Article 370.

He took review about the transportation of the party workers, water supply, parking facilities, refreshment etc at the rally site and suggested to make different teams of the Party leaders and important functionaries to make PM’s programme grand success. He said that he himself was in close contact with the top officers in the J&K Administration and taking regular review of the arrangements. A team of senior officers from the Ministries under him like Science and Technology and Automic Energy and Space was already camping at Palli and was involved in providing solar energy to all the 340 house hold at the village.

Later, taking to media persons Dr Jitendra Singh said that eight Central Ministries have joined hands for making arrangements including covering all 340 houses in the Panchayat with solar energy.

Central Ministries which are coordinating for visit of the Prime Minister include Science and Technology, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Earth Sciences, Space, Atomic Energy, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Bio Technology.

He disclosed that all 340 houses in Palli Panchayat will be covered with solar energy ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit. This work is being completed in record time of 20 days. The area will be provided 500 Kilowatts clean energy.

Dr Singh disclosed that Narendra Modi will deliver virtual address to nearly 700 Panchayats across the country from village Palli. He is also scheduled to interact with farmers of the country through virtual mode. The Union Ministry of Science and Technology is also experimenting for irrigation/ insencticide sprinking using drones. The experiment is also being conducted in village Palli, to begin with, and will be extended to other villages later.

This is for the first time that the Prime Minister will be addressing National Panchayats Day in Jammu and Kashmir. While a number of Panchayat members from Jammu and Kashmir will gather at village Palli to hear the Prime Minister, Modi will also address the members of nearly 700 Panchayats across the country from Palli through virtual mode besides interacting with selected farmers.

Besides addressing the Panchayati Raj Day function, the Prime Minister is also expected to launch industrial investments in Jammu and Kashmir and inaugurate and lay foundation for some developmental projects during his visit to the Union Territory and will distribute Land Pass books to the farmers.