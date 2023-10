LG launches ‘Live Darshan Facility’, Bi-lingual chatbot on SMVDSB’s website

Yatra Guide Book released

KATRA, Oct 22: On the auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today paid obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and prayed for the peace, prosperity and progress of the UT of Jammu Kashmir.

He launched and dedicated the ‘Live Darshan Facility’ and Bi-lingual chatbot on the website of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, to the devotees.

Sinha released a Yatra Guide Book on Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage ‘The Bhakti of Shakti’ by Rupa Publications.

The Live Darshan Facility is available at the official website of the Shrine Board – www.maavaishnodevi.org. This initiative has been taken by the Shrine Board for the larger facilitation of devotees.

In addition, with an aim to provide authentic information to pilgrims, a Bi-lingual Interactive Chatbot ‘Shakti’ has been developed for the official website augmenting the 24×7 toll-free helpline for addressing queries and grievances received from pilgrims.

It is pertinent to mention here that over 20,000 pilgrims are being facilitated every month by the Call Centre.

The chatbot will provide all the relevant information on services/facilities provided by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and provide much-needed help to pilgrims to plan their visit in advance. It also features relaying of video/audio content for pilgrim awareness and the latest updates at the Holy Shrine.

Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board briefed the Lt Governor on special arrangements put in place for the devotees during the Navratri.

Padma Shri Prof. Vishwa Murti Shastri and senior officers of the Shrine Board were also present.