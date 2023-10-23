Intensive urban planning, gleaming of cities gifts of Modi Govt: Kavinder

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 22: Beautiful City Movement and flawless planning for the urban centres are the two gifts which the BJP Government led by PM Narendra Modi has ensured for the UT of J&K.

This was stated by senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta after inaugurating a fountain at Fawara Chowk Channi Himmat here, today. The fountain was completed with an estimated cost of Rs. 15 lakh with assurance of five years maintenance cost. Former Chairman JMC and corporator Ward No.51, Channi Himmat Jammu, Rajkumar Tarkhan, Vinay Gupta former district president BJP and Narinder Gupta Koki accompanied Kavinder Gupta during the inaugural ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, Kavinder said, “During last few years under the realms of Modi Government, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed sea change in its development profile and the momentum of progress is phenomenal as the same is still underway with cities of this tourist region enticing people more than ever with efforts of beautification adding sheen to places of tourist interests and even common localities”.

Kavinder made it clear that the endeavour of the Government in making J&K the city beautiful cannot become successful without the cooperation of people. He said that people should take care of things provided by the Government, considering them as their own property.

