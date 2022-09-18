LG Ladakh visits Pangong, meets delegation; assures mobile connectivity

Councillor raises several issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 18: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh R K Mathur today visited Pangong area in Durbuk sub division and met a delegation led by Councillor from Chushul Konchok Stanzin which voiced concern over lack of adequate communication and banking facilities in the areas located close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

The Airtel General Manager also accompanied the Lieutenant Governor to Pangong to take note of communication facilities and address the issue.

Konchok Stanzin told the Excelsior that communication remained major issue in Chushul and surrounding areas as mobile telephones don’t work as per the expectations causing problems to the people.

“We have been assured that the issue will be addressed,” Stanzin said.

China has strengthened communication in its areas close to the LAC across Chushul. India has also taken steps to improve communication but the problem persists in some areas.

The Lieutenant Governor is reported to have assured the delegation that communication facilities will be improved in the far off areas.

Stanzin said there is no banking facility in Phobrang area and tourists visiting there had to face problems.

“We have sought banking facility in Phobrang,” he added.

An official handout said the delegation raised several issues related to the development of Phobrang village including the need for intervention in the installation of mobile towers to improve phone network and internet connectivity in Phobrang, Urgo and Lukung villages; legalization of land allocated to the villages along Pangong lake for commercial purposes, sanctioning of a branch of a national bank along with ATM facilities for the convenience of villagers and migrant labourers, preference to local youth in recruitment drive conducted by the Indian Army and creation of a Nambardar Halqa for Phobrang.