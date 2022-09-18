Govt extends timeline for grant of short term permit for minor mineral extraction

Step taken to ensure smooth execution of mega projects

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, Sept 18: In order to ensure smooth supply of minor minerals for the mega developmental projects being executed across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Government has extended the timeline for grant of short term permit or disposal permit till June 30, 2023 by carrying out changes in the relevant rules.

Official sources told EXCELSIOR that several mega projects are being executed by Indian Railways, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and other agencies across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and constant supply of minor minerals is imperative so as to ensure that these projects are completed within the stipulated time-frame.

To facilitate smooth supply of minor minerals to such projects, there is a provision in the Jammu and Kashmir Minor Mineral Concession, Storage, Transportation of Minerals and Prevention of Illegal Mining Rules, 2016 for grant of short term permit or disposal permit and time-frame for issuance of such permits expired on June 30, 2022.

“Thereafter, there was decline in supply of minor minerals to such projects and accordingly the demand was projected before the Government through the Department of Mining so that work doesn’t suffer on any of these mega developmental projects”, sources further said.

Now, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 15 read with Section 23C of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, the Government has extended the time-line for issuance of short term permits till June 30, 2023 by carrying out minor changes in Clause-VI of Sub-Rule 1 of Rule 56 of the Jammu and Kashmir Minor Mineral Concession, Storage, Transportation of Minerals and Prevention of Illegal Mining Rules, 2016.

A notification in this regard has been issued by Secretary to the Government, Department of Mining Amit Sharma. With this step, there will not be any shortage of minor minerals for any of the developmental projects in the Union Territory.

As per the Rule 56 of the Jammu and Kashmir Minor Mineral Concession, Storage, Transportation of Minerals and Prevention of Illegal Mining Rules, 2016, short term permit or disposal permit can be granted for disposal of minor minerals encountered in the process of construction of tunnels, canals, roads, bridges and buildings etc.

The permits are also granted for disposal of minor minerals excavated during the process of construction, maintenance and operation of tunnels, canals, roads, drainage system by Government departments and extraction of brick earth by the brick kiln owners possessing a valid license under the J&K Brick Kiln (Regulation) Act, 2010.

“The short term permits up to one hectare will be granted only to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir. However, in case of Government works and emergent nature works, the permit will be granted to the Central/State Government institutions such as Border Roads Organization, National Highway Authority of India, Central Public Works Department and Jammu and Kashmir Project Construction Corporation”, sources said.

The Rules state: “In emergent situation, the Administrative Secretary, Mining Department, in the interest of major developmental projects of Indian Railways, NHAI, Airport Authority of India including their subsidiary companies, subject to statutory clearances including environmental safeguards, may grant short term permit to their principal executing agencies based on the certification of the concerned authorities”.

“The short term permit can also be granted for an area less than one hectares and not covered under any other mineral concession granted under these Rules for the excavation of specified quantity of minor minerals for a specified period on advance payment of royalty and guarantee amount”, the Rules said.

However, the advance payment of royalty can be relaxed for the Government departments, BEACON, BRO, GREF who are required to pay royalty within a period of one month from the date of issuance of short term permit by the Department of Geology and Mining.