LG Ladakh meets Naqvi, Munda; discusses steps for ST population

Calls for marketing of local products by TRIFED

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 4: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur today called on Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda and listed demands of the Union Territory for their Ministries.

Mathur is in New Delhi for last couple of days and yesterday had met Union Minister for Forests, Environment, Climate Change and Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav and Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan.

In his meeting with Naqvi, Mathur took up the issue of revival of traditional Ladakhi zing/pond irrigation system under Amrit Sarovar Scheme.

He also discussed Skill Development under Vishwakarma Scheme in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

“Lt Governor RK Mathur called on Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Minister for Minority Affairs, Government of India, in New Delhi today. Revival of traditional Ladakhi zing/pond irrigation system under Amrit Sarovar Scheme and Skill Development under Vishwakarma Scheme was discussed,” a tweet by Office of the Lt Governor Ladakh said.

Mathur also called on Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda at Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi today and discussed with him the steps for development of Scheduled Tribe population in Ladakh.

Mathur briefed Arjun Munda about need for initiation of steps to encourage traditional sport of archery and for intervention by TRIFED for marketing of local products.

“The meeting discussed various schemes of the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs for development of the Scheduled Tribe population of Ladakh,” sources said.

Sources said the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh is likely to meet some more Union Ministers and dignitaries before returning to Ladakh.

There have been reports that during this summer, many Central Ministers and delegations are expected to visit Ladakh to review developmental works and Central Government’s ongoing schemes.

Last summer, a number of Joint Parliamentary Committees, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and many Union Ministers had visited Leh and Kargil districts to assess development scenario and initiate new works in Ladakh. However, schedule of this summer is yet to be chalked out.

It may be mentioned here that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has mooted development of more Industrial Estates and Agro Processing Units in the Union Territory of Ladakh with a view to give boost to industrial development in the Union Territory on the lines of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Government believes that industrial development will lead to generation of jobs for the local youth.