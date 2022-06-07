LG inaugurates nine projects of Jhelum & Tawi Flood Recovery Project

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 7: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated nine projects of Jhelum & Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP) funded by the World Bank.

The Lt Governor also unveiled the Upgraded Building Codes for J&K on the occasion. The projects were executed by J&K Economic Reconstruction Agency (J&K ERA).

While dedicating new projects to the public, the Lt Governor said, “It is our commitment to rapidly modernize infrastructure and ensure ease of living for the people”.

Many infrastructure projects of JTFRP, which were stalled for years, have been completed. It will pave way for rapid expansion and modernization of far-flung areas, strengthening of rural healthcare and enabling emergency service department for effective response, the Lt Governor said.

Depriving common people from the benefits of public projects is a crime. The benefits of the development works must percolate to every citizen. Available resources and funds must be utilized to meet people’s aspirations, the Lt Governor observed.

The Lt Governor said that the new projects will have a positive impact on the lives of people, while strengthening disaster management system in J&K.

Installation of 29 Oxygen Generation Plants in CHCs and SDHs of various remote areas of the UT will add 11,000 LPM to the existing capacity. The vital road projects will strengthen road connectivity to flood-prone areas and provide the people living there with faster and improved access to markets, health and educational facilities. Besides, Decision Support System, Multi Hazard Risk Assessment Report & Disaster Risk Database, and Upgraded Building Codes for J&K will improve the disaster management response in J&K, added the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor directed J&K ERA and JTFRP to identify left out bridges and roads damaged during 2014 floods and take up their upgradation and construction works on priority.

Experts must be deputed to conduct a detailed study, make necessary interventions and find solutions to develop a strong Disaster Risk Mitigation mechanism for Jhelum and Tawi River, added the Lt Governor.

Taking an overview of the functioning of JTFRP, the Lt Governor was informed that during the last two years, 132 sub-projects under World Bank funded JTFRP out of the total of 213 sub-projects costing Rs 428.79 cr have been completed, while work on remaining 81 sub-projects is in advanced stage of execution.

Implementation of JTFRP has witnessed a dramatic turnaround with 90% of procurement and 80% of disbursements under the project having been undertaken during the year 2020-21 as against 10% of procurement and 20% disbursements achieved during the initial four years of the project i.e. from 2016-19, it was informed.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, while congratulating J&K ERA and JTFRP for the new projects, advised them to compile a compendium of their completed projects highlighting the work done.

He further asked the concerned officials to prepare a comprehensive future plan of action and work for its effective implementation, besides conducting training programmes in collaboration with Mission Youth and other stakeholders.

Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Chief Executive Officer, JKERA/ JTFRP briefed the Lt Governor about the projects worth Rs 137.35 crores inaugurated today.

He informed that the installation of Oxygen Generation Plants in various remote areas of J&K, completed at a cost of Rs 69 crores, is one of the most significant accomplishments under the JTFRP, which will benefit more than 16 lakh people living in areas like Mendhar, Sunderbani, Surankote, Gandoh, Batote, Banihal, Chenani, Hajin, Tangmarg, Chowki Choura, Bani, Ramgarh, Gurez, Tangdar, Tral, Kellar, Kangan, Uri, Kreeri etc.

The study on the Multi Hazard Risk Assessment in J&K and significant IT based tools like development of Decision Support System and Disaster Risk Database would revolutionize the Disaster Management Infrastructure in J&K, and give Disaster specialists and concerned line agencies dealing with emergencies a latest and modern tools to timely forecast various impending calamities thus preventing loss of precious lives and property, it was informed.

The other projects inaugurated today includes- Rigid Concrete Pavement of IG Road from Civil Secretariat to Rambagh; Anji-Panasa Road, Reasi; Parimpora-Soibugh Road, Srinagar/Budgam ; Halmullah-Panchpora-Kralkut Road, Anantnag; Litter-Pulwama Road and Steel Decked Foot Bridge Over Anji Nallah at Sukhal Ghati, Reasi.

Directors of different wings of J&K ERA and JTFRP – Dr. Meenakshy Thakur; Iftikhar A Hakim; Javeid Iqbal Bukhari; Ifthikhar Ahmed Wani; Ajay Kumar Raju; Tasawuf Amin, besides consultants, project managers and other senior officers of the concerned agencies were present on the occasion at Raj Bhavan.