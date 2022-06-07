DGP visits Baltal, Domail; takes stock of security arrangements

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 7: The Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh visited base camps at Baltal and Domail where he reviewed the security arrangements put in place at these important points and en route for Amarnath Ji Yatra.

He interacted with officers and jawans of police and CRPF at Baltal. The DGP was accompanied by Special DG CID J&K RR Swain.

SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar, Commandants of CRPF Rajendra Singh and Om Hari, SDPO Kangan and other jurisdictional officers were present on the occasion.

During the visit, the DGP reviewed security and logistic arrangements at Baltal, Domail and enroute and also inspected parking facilities for yatri vehicles. He gave directions for making adequate parking arrangements for the yatra, for better management of traffic and security. He directed for increasing the space for parking by leveling the ground at important locations to avoid inconvenience to the pilgrims.

The DGP inspected police deployments, JPCR, and Police Post at Baltal and stressed for round the clock functioning of joint control rooms and supervision of arrangements by the senior officers.

The DGP while interacting with the officers and officials at Baltal emphasized for creating conducive environment to conduct the Amarnath Yatra smoothly and said that strict adherence to security protocols be ensured for regulating the yatra in a desired manner. He directed that all possible assistance should be provided to the yatris.

The DGP directed for better coordination among all the agencies for the smooth conduct of the yatra. The DGP also directed for strengthening of communication network and real time coordination and dissemination of information.

SSP Ganderbal and officers from CRPF briefed the DGP, J&K regarding the security and other necessary arrangements put in place for smooth conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police Headquarters has issued promotion of 37 ASIs of UT Ladakh as Sub Inspectors retrospectively and grade promotion order in respect of 63 Non-Gazetted Officers of J&K Police.

A Departmental Promotion Committee convened under the chairmanship of the DGP Dilbag Singh at Police headquarters J&K Srinagar and after a thorough scrutiny of the service records, promotion/grade promotion in respect of these officers has been ordered.

The DGP has congratulated the promotees and their families. He has expressed his hope that the promotion will serve as an inspiration for the officers to perform their duties with enhanced dedication and zeal.