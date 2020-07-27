LG inaugurates Bahu-Mahamaya section of Jammu Ropeway

49 PDD projects dedicated to people

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 27: In a major boost to tourism sector in Jammu region, Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today inaugurated the much-awaited cable car project between Bahu and Mahamaya temples, in the presence of Baseer Ahmad Khan, Advisor, Shamsher Singh Manhas, MP, Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP and BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary.

The Lt Governor and Dr. Smita Murmu, took the maiden ride of the cable car after the inaugural function. He hailed the project and hoped that the service would become a major highlight of Jammu city. On spot directions were issued by the Lt Governor to keep the service free for general public for first 15 days of operation. He also called for constructing a gaming zone for kids and keeping special concessional rates for students and senior citizens.

Managing Director, Cable Car Corporation, Majid KA Drabu briefed the Lt Governor about the details about the project. The inaugurated section has been built at the cost of Rs. 33.65cr and hosts facilities such as restaurant, walkways, lawns, gender based public conveniences, park at Mahamaya, ample parking space at Bahu, wooden decks etc. The Lt Governor directed the officers to immediately formulate a SOP for periodic maintenance of the machinery.

Operationalisation of Jammu Ropeway will boost the pilgrimage tourism as it connects the three major temples of Jammu city; the Jamvant Gufa (Peerkho Temple), Mahamaya Temple and Bahu Fort Temple and will provide recreational facility to Jammuites which was long pending aspiration of people.

Among others present at the inauguration included Mayor JMC, Chander Mohan Sharma; Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma; Deputy Mayor JMC, Poornima Sharma; members of the technical committee and senior officers of civil administration and police.

Meanwhile, Murmu, dedicated to public different infrastructure development projects of Power Development Department executed under various Centrally Sponsored Schemes like DDUGJY, IPDS, PMDP Urban & PMDP Rural in presence of Baseer Ahmad Khan, Advisor, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department; Yasha Mudgal, Managing Director, JPDCL; Chief Engineers and other senior officers.

The inaugurated projects primarily included capacity addition at 33/11 KV level by way of construction of new 33/11 KV Sub Stations, Capacity enhancement of existing 33/11 KV sub stations either by way of installation of additional power transformers or by augmentation of existing Power transformer.

In the beginning, the Lt Governor dedicated to public the Underground Cabling work at Patnitop tourist spot. The e-inauguration of the project was done from Raj Bhawan and simultaneously at Patnitop in presence of Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, officers of district administration and JPDCL, the executing agency of the project. The work was executed at a cost of Rs 12.58 Cr under PMDP Rural project which included augmentation of existing 33/11 KVA sub station Patnitop from 3.15 to 6.3 MVA thereby increasing its capacity by 3.15 MVA, Conversion of overhead 11 KV & LT network to underground cabling at tourist spot, installation of latest technology Ring Main Units for 11 KV network for reliable power supply, Installation of package Sub Stations & LT Feeder Pillars for providing service connections to consumers.

The project shall improve the power supply to the installations at Patnitop tourist spot like Govt establishments, Hotels, PDA, MES, VIP Park, Main Meadow Park, Pandora chowk and children park etc. It shall also provide reliable Power Supply to the consumers during all weather conditions specially in winters when the area is snow bound.

In addition, Murmu dedicated to public a new 2×10 MVA Sub Station constructed at Birpur (Industrial complex Bari Brahmana) at a cost of Rs 4.6 Cr by RECPDCL under PMDP Urban. With the addition of 20 MVA capacity in the industrial area, many new industrial units shall be benefitted and at the same time existing 33/11 KV Sub station which has become overloaded, shall be relieved of extra load.

Ten additional power transformers of different capacities at 10 locations of 10 MVA each like Kartholi, Greater Kailash, Bari Brahmana, Sidhra, Sunderpur, New Secretariat, Suhagpur, Jourian, Mareen and Katra were also inaugurated and dedicated to the public by the Lt Governor. All these additional transformers have been installed at a cost of Rs 18.38 Cr. and capacity increase at 33/11 KV level has been 100 MVA. It shall benefit a population of approximately 18000 people in districts of Jammu, Kathua and Reasi.

The Lt Governor also dedicated to public, capacity enhancement of 37 Sub Stations by way of augmenting the existing power transformer by higher capacity transformers thereby capacity addition of 45.6 MVA at a cost of Rs 130.2 Cr. It shall benefit about 9500 consumers of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi, Doda and Poonch districts.

Further, the Lt Governor laid the foundation stone of seven new projects in Rajouri, Poonch and Jammu districts which are construction of 33/11 KV new sub stations at Manorgala, Tata Pani and Shahdara Sharief of Rajouri District, Hari Marhote and Kunian of Poonch District, Katal Batal and RBI Chowk of Jammu district. These seven substations are being executed at the cost of Rs 17.3 Cr which shall add 38.9 MVA at 33/11 KV level and shall benefit about 6500 domestic and commercial installations.

Overall 49 completed projects were inaugurated at the cost of Rs 81.15 Cr.There shall be a capacity addition of 250 MW and improved power supply to 31000 Domestic, Commercial consumers, 300 Industrial Units, 40 villages, 200 commercial hotels, 60 government establishments and various tourist Spots. The Projects, for which foundation stone was laid today, shall be completed over a period of six months.