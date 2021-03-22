LG inaugurates 100-bedded IPD block at SDH Kot Bhalwal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 22: Addressing the long pending demand of the area in terms of advanced healthcare facilities, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today inaugurated 100-bedded IPD Block at Sub District Hospital, Kot Bhalwal.

During his visit, Sinha also inaugurated the Operation Theatre of the Hospital.

After the inaugural ceremony, he took a round of various sections of the hospital to get first hand appraisal of the healthcare facilities and available infrastructure.

He interacted with doctors and hospital staff and asked them to ensure proper hygiene, besides providing the best healthcare services to the visiting patients.

He was informed that Specialists like Surgeon, Pediatrician, Physician, Gynecologist, Anesthetist, besides ICU, Physiotherapy unit, Minor Operation Theater, General Operation Theater, Gynae Operation Theater, Labour room, Blood Unit, Pathological lab, Ultrasound, ECG, X-ray, Outer OPD, Ayush OPD, RBSK, 24×7 Emergency Services, Ambulance services would be available in the hospital.

The Lt Governor was accompanied by BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education; Dr. Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Vikas Kundal, Managing Director, JKPCC; Anshul Garg, Deputy Commissioner Jammu; Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, Mission Director, NHM; Director Health, Jammu Dr Renu Sharma and other senior officers.

Meanwhile, Bharat Bhushan, DDC Chairperson Jammu; former Minister, Bali Bhagat and Kuldeep Raj, BDC members, Bhalwal, who were also present on the occasion, interacted with the Lt Governor and apprised him of the various developmental issues of Kot Bhalwal and adjoining areas.

Pertinently, the state-of-the-art hospital building was constructed by J&K Projects Construction Corporation Ltd. (JKPCC) at a cost of Rs. 20 crore under the Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP).

Earlier, Primary Health Centre, Kot Bhalwal was functioning in an old building. Gradually, need was felt for upgradation of PHC to the level of SDH to provide sufficient medical facilities to the people hailing from far off places.