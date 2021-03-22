LG for active participation of elected representatives, people in water conservation

*E-inaugurates, lays e-foundation for various Water Supply Schemes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 22: With an aim of taking water conservation to grass-roots level through people’s participation across the country, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi today launched “Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain” Campaign on the occasion of ‘World Water Day’.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha presided over the UT level event held at Convention Centre, Jammu to mark the occasion. He called for active participation of elected representatives and people of J&K in rainwater harvesting & water conservation activities.

In order to augment water supply across the UT, the Lt Governor also e-inaugurated and laid e-foundations for various Water Supply Schemes, Irrigation Schemes and Projects worth Rs 117.49 crores.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor underscored the significance of Jal Shakti Abhiyan campaign for water conservation and administered a pledge for judicious use of water, saving water bodies and harvesting rain water.

Terming Jan Bhagidari as a key component of the campaign, the Lt Governor called upon public representatives and the people of J&K to come forward, recognize their responsibilities to complement government’s efforts, and actively participate in rainwater harvesting and other water conservation activities using new techniques as well as traditional methods to revive water bodies.

“Our existence and prosperity is connected to water which is a great gift of nature. Our ancestors have done significant work in the past to harvest rain water and store it. Now, it is the responsibility of the new generation to work for the revival of traditional methods of rain water harvesting,” the Lt Governor maintained.

The Lt Governor made valuable suggestions for rainwater harvesting and water conservation. He stressed on the need to focus on five aspects – water conservation and rainwater harvesting, renovation of traditional and other water bodies, reuse of water and recharging of structures, watershed development, and intensive afforestation.

Emphasizing on preparing integrated plan for water stressed areas and to tackle challenges of the climate change, the Lt Governor asked for establishing Rain centres for technological guidance on rain water harvesting and Jal Samitis in every Panchayat to support rain water harvesting initiatives.

Laying special emphasis on preserving water bodies, the Lt Governor suggested for developing Mobile Application for monitoring of water bodies health and seeking feedback from the public so that administration and people can work together to save and revive the water bodies and wet lands, rejuvenation of small rivers, and conservation of water resources, with maximum involvement of youth.

He stressed on focusing rainwater collection, storage, afforestation, check dams, raising awareness on the importance of freshwater availability, conservation of water resources and ill-effects of degraded and depleting water resources.

The Lt Governor asked the concerned departments to maintain close synergy and undertake timely initiatives for effective execution of water conservation activities.

M Raju, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department gave welcome address and briefed about the achievements of Jal Shakti Department .

Chairman DDC Jammu, Sh Bharat Bhushan and Deputy Mayor JMC, Smt Purnima Sharma also spoke on the occasion.

BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Administrative Secretaries ; Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Anshul Garg, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu were present. District Headquarters were also connected through virtual mode during the event.

The projects costing Rs 48.54 crores e-inaugurated by the Lt Governor today include- Construction of Upper Chicka Siddimong Khul, Rajouri; Water Supply Schemes at Heavan Colony, Bandipora and Gordi Jagir, Udhampur; Filtration Plant at Takia Nagam for WSS Mir Mohalla, Bonpora, Budgam ; augmentation of Basantpur Pumping Station, Kathua; Water Supply Scheme Gakhran Gunthal, Poonch and Construction of – Kenzi Khul, Budgam; Kuligam Khul District Kupwara; Khurhama Khul, Kupwara; Jinder Khul, Bandipora

The projects worth Rs 68.95 cr for which the Lt Governor laid e-foundation includes- Modernization of Grimtoo Canal, Kulgam; Flood Protection Works to Shalpathri Devibal Temple at Khanpora Baramulla; augmentation of Water Supply Scheme Samotha, Samba; Retro fitting of Water Supply Scheme Sargal, Samba; Water Supply Schemes at Barakh and Sool Patwar, Reasi; Construction of Filtration Plant under WSS Alusteng, Srinagar; providing and laying of 800 mm/700 mm DI supply main from Soura to Saidpora Srinagar; besdies construction of Flood Protection works on both banks of Neeru Nallah at Bhaderwah, Doda and by way of plugging creek of Naj and Bhini river, Part-II, Kathua.