LG gives a miss to son’s wedding to attend All-Party Meeting

Decision evokes strong appreciation

JAMMU, June 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha gave a miss to wedding ceremony of his son in New Delhi to attend All-Party Meeting of prominent political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi yesterday.

Sinha’s son Abhinav tied the nuptial know with Dipali yesterday.

The marriage ceremony, as per the reports, coincided with the All Party Meeting on Jammu and Kashmir which had become important as it was to be chaired by the Prime Minister and attended by Home Minister Amit Shah and 14 prominent political leaders of the Union Territory.

The Lieutenant Governor’s decision to attend the All-Party Meeting by skipping wedding of his son was strongly welcomed by several prominent political personalities as well as netizens, who took to the Social Media to shower praises on him for preferring the historic meeting at the cost of family function.

“The wedding of Manoj Sinha’s son had been fixed first but decision on All-Party Meeting on Jammu and Kashmir was taken only a week back. Both the events were scheduled for the same day i.e. June 24 and Sinha preferred the meeting in his capacity as head of the Union Territory,’’ sources said.

And the decision of Manoj Sinha came in for strong praise from various quarters.

Sinha came to the meeting straight out of his son’s wedding, which was also attended by many Union Ministers including Giriraj Singh and prominent BJP leaders. The Union Minister and BJP leaders, who were present at the wedding ceremony, posted images of the functions today.

Giriraj Singh also tweeted photograph of the wedding ceremony.

Netizens said it showed commitment of Manoj Sinha towards development of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the country that he stayed away from his family on one of the most important days of his personal life to remain present at the All-Party Meeting on J&K.

“The All-Party Meeting was crucial as it was first such event after Central Government’s important decisions taken on August 5, 2019 when special status of Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated and the State bifurcated into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh,’’ sources pointed out.

Sinha was appointed as Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on August 6, 2020 i.e. an year after abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A replacing Girish Chander Murmu, who was posted as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.