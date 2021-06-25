Two women among 5 die of COVID in Jammu, 2 in Valley

Cases surge in Reasi, 78 travelers test +ve

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR/

LEH, June 25: Seven persons died of COVID-19 and 498 tested positive in Jammu and Kashmir today.

Five deaths, two of them women, and 209 cases were reported in the Jammu region while two fatalities and 289 cases were registered in Kashmir.

Of five casualties in Jammu, two took place in Doda district and one each in Jammu, Ramban and Kishtwar districts.

A 45-year-old woman hailing from Nagrota in Jammu district died of COVID-19 in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu while 47-year-old woman from Neel Banihal in Ramban district succumbed to the virus in GMC Anantnag where she had been admitted five days back. A 70-year-old man from Dehrna Marwah in Kishtwar district passed away at the District Hospital Kishtwar due to Coronavirus.

Two COVID deaths which took place in Doda district include 64-year-old man from Akramamabad and 65-year-old from Bhaderwah. Both casualties took place in the GMC Doda.

Among 209 COVID positive cases in Jammu region, highest 96, 78 of them travelers, were reported in Reasi district. Majority of the travelers were found infected at Katra Railway Station.

Positives in other districts include 25 in Doda, 19 Kishtwar, 17 Ramban, 16 Poonch, 11 Rajouri, 10 Jammu, nine Udhampur, four Kathua and two in Samba district.

As against 209 cases, 334 recovered from the virus today in the Jammu region.

Jammu region now has 1,19,057 cases including 2380 active positives, 1,14,585 recoveries and 2092 casualties.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Ladakh today reported 22 fresh COVID positive cases, all of which were detected in Leh district.

No COVID casualties were reported in Ladakh today.

Meanwhile, Kashmir today reported 289 new cases of COVID-19 while two persons succumbed to the viral infection.

Srinagar reported 82 cases, Baramulla 35, Budgam 31, Pulwama 13, Kupwara 44, Anantnag 21, Bandipora 15, Ganderbal 16, Kulgam 29 and Shopian 3.

As per officials figures, 69,606 positive cases including 824 deaths and 67,698 recoveries are from Srinagar, 23,151 including 278 deaths and 22,393 recoveries are from Baramulla, 22,446 including 21,771 recoveries and 202 deaths are from Budgam, 14,790 including 14,267 recoveries and 188 deaths are from Pulwama, 13,693 including 161 deaths and 13,120 recoveries are from Kupwara, 15,957 including 15,406 recoveries and 198 deaths are from Anantnag, 9,232 cases including 8,946 and 100 deaths are from Bandipora, 9,521 including 9,244 recoveries and 76 deaths are from Ganderbal, 10,976 including 10,630 recoveries and 114 deaths are from Kulgam and 5,545 including 5,466 recoveries and 58 deaths are from Shopian.

The number of cases in Kashmir division has reached 194,917 including 188,941 recoveries and 2,199 deaths.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 6,157 including 3,777 from Kashmir division.

With 871 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 303,526, which is 96.67 percent of the total cases.