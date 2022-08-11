LG gets tied rakhi from his elder sister in Sonbhadra, takes blessings

Excelsior Correspondent

UTTAR PRADESH, Aug 11: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha today celebrated the holy festival of Raksha Bandhan by getting the rakhi tied from his elder sister Abha Rai at Sonbhadra.

Sinha reached the house of the sister in Amdih village of Robertsganj tehsil at around 1.15 pm on Wednesday night. There he was welcomed by his sister, relatives besides District Magistrate Chandravijay Singh, Superintendent of Police Dr Yashveer Singh and BJP leader Ramesh Mishra.

Today morning, the police gave him a guard of honor at his sister’s residence. At around 7.30 in the morning, Sinha’s sister applied tilak to him, tied rakhi after performing Aarti and fed him sweets. After meeting his brother-in-law Arun Rai and other relatives, Sinha left for Varanasi by car at around 10.15 am. During this, Sadar SDM Ramesh Kumar and SHO City Rajkumar Tripathi were present there.

Manoj Sinha is a resident of Ghazipur. His sister lives in Amdih near Madhupur in Sonbhadra. Every year on Rakshabandhan, he comes to get Rakhi tied from his sister. Last year also, he had come after becoming the Lieutenant Governor of J&K. This time again, he reached Amdih to fulfill the promise of coming on Rakshabandhan.