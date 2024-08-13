LG flags off Tiranga Yatra in Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today flagged-off the Tiranga Yatra in Srinagar and joined the public representatives, officials and thousands of citizens in the walkathon from International Convention Centre to Botanical Garden.

The Lt Governor said, “Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in J&K has grown to be a people’s movement”.

“May our beloved and victorious Tricolor fly high in the world,” the Lt Governor said.

“Bring home the National Flag and hoist it with pride and honour. Be a part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign,” the Lt Governor told the citizens.

He said the campaign is an embodiment of our collective commitment to nation-building and creates personal connection with the Tiranga.

The Lt Governor expressed gratitude to the citizens for playing a critical role in making Tiranga Yatra a grand success.

In the last two years, people across the UT, belonging to different segments of society have embraced the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign and infused it with their warmth and support, he said.

The Lt Governor called upon the people to participate in Tiranga Rallies, Tiranga Concerts, Tiranga Canvas, Tiranga Pledge, Tiranga Selfies and Tiranga Mela.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor released a Monograph dedicated to the martyrs and bravehearts of Jammu Kashmir and launched the Tiranga signature campaign.