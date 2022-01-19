LG convenes meeting with CEC, ECs to discuss developmental plans

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, Jan 19: The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur, today convened a meeting with the Chairman and Executive Councillors of LAHDC Kargil and Deputy Commissioner, Kargil to discuss plans and visions for the development of Kargil district.

During the meeting, the Chairman/CEC, LAHDC Kargil, Feroz Ahmad Khan, requested Lt Governor to look into the issues and demands of Hill Council Kargil, including amendment in Councillor Constituency Developmental Allocation (CCDA) Guidelines for relaxation of urgent nature works on resolution, allocating small project works within the municipal limit to local contractors, operating AN 32 Courier service at the earliest, issuance of appointment letter to selected Panchayat Accounts Assistants, jobs in SRO 43 cases at the earliest, clearance of urban development 24×7 water supply project of Kargil town, approval of funds for the completion of 300-bedded hospital at Kargil, coordinating SDP and State Sector Plans to avoid duplicity, construction of Panikhar to Pahalgam Road, extension of Kargil Civil Airport, provision of funds to clear work under CRF/BADP, reduction in subsidy on heli services ticket on Kargil-Jammu route, etc.

Chairman/CEC LAHDC Kargil Feroz Ahmad also apprised Lt Governor of various subsidy schemes of Hill Council Kargil.

While speaking, Lt Governor stressed the need to promote self-sufficiency and entrepreneurship among the youth of Ladakh through intervention by the UT Administration and Hill Council by setting up milk pasteurisation and commercial cattle units and commercial poly-carbonated greenhouses, etc and this would help in the creation of jobs.

Lt Governor also directed DC Kargil to retrofit all Government buildings with running water and heating facilities and ensure that the ongoing work to provide FHTCs to rural households under the Jal Jeevan Mission is completed well before 15th August this year.

There was also discussion on producing around 200-megawatt electricity within Ladakh using solar, geothermal and wind energy to overcome the shortage of power as well as increasing cultivation of apricot and apples for export.

Earlier, DC Kargil Santosh Sukhdeve gave a detailed presentation on various developmental works in the district in different sectors.

The meeting was also attended by Executive Councillor for Works, Syed Abbas Razvi, Executive Councillor, Tourism, Er Punchok Tashi, Executive Councillor, Health/Agriculture, Mohsin Ali and Chief Planning Officer Abdul Hadi.

Later, Lt Governor flagged off five mobile veterinary units of the Department of Sheep Husbandry, Kargil. He also visited the Trout Rearing Unit at Khachan and the 50-bedded Hospital at GM Pore. A team led by Anayat Ali Shotopa also called on Lt Governor Mathur to showcase Mamani food.