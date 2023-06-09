Excelsior Correspondent
JAMMU/SRINAGAR, June 9: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his hearty congratulations to the students who have passed the class 12th Annual Regular Examination-2023 of J&K Board of School Education, and wished them a successful future. He also complimented the parents, teachers and Jammu Kashmir Board of School Education.
In a tweet, the Lt Governor said, “Many congratulations to the students, who have passed JKBOSE class 12th Annual Regular Examination-2023. Wishing you all the very best for your future. Compliments to parents, teachers & @Office_JKBoSE. Historic Uniform Academic Calendar has streamlined conduct of exams”.
“Heartening to note that girls continue to outshine boys with 68% pass percentage against boys 61%, the girls have shown the remarkable talent. After Academic Calendar reform, JKBOSE for the first time has made results available on Digilocker service,” the Lt Governor tweeted.
LG congratulates 12th students
