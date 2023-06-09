LG congratulates 12th students

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, June 9: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his hearty congratulations to the students who have passed the class 12th Annual Regular Examination-2023 of J&K Board of School Education, and wished them a successful future. He also complimented the parents, teachers and Jammu Kashmir Board of School Education.

In a tweet, the Lt Governor said, “Many congratulations to the students, who have passed JKBOSE class 12th Annual Regular Examination-2023. Wishing you all the very best for your future. Compliments to parents, teachers & @Office_JKBoSE. Historic Uniform Academic Calendar has streamlined conduct of exams”.

“Heartening to note that girls continue to outshine boys with 68% pass percentage against boys 61%, the girls have shown the remarkable talent. After Academic Calendar reform, JKBOSE for the first time has made results available on Digilocker service,” the Lt Governor tweeted.