LG, CM greet people on Ram Navami

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his heartiest greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, which will be celebrated tomorrow.

In a message, the Lieutenant Governor has said: “On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all.”

“The festival commemorates the sacred birth anniversary of Maryada Purushottam Bhagwan Shri Ram, the epitome of virtue and righteousness. His exemplary life stands as a timeless testament to the enduring principles of compassion, humility, unwavering commitment to truth, selfless dedication to duty and the discipline”, LG said.

“The sacred occasion of Ram Navami inspires us to follow Prabhu Shri Ram’s timeless ideals and life values in our daily lives and selflessly serve the humanity. I pray that Prabhu Shri Ram shower his divine blessings upon us in the years ahead, and may this auspicious Ram Navami fill every home with enduring peace, boundless joy, and abundant prosperity,” he added

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has also conveyed his heartfelt greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

In his message, the Chief Minister described Shri Ram as the embodiment of righteousness, virtue and exemplary conduct.

Underscoring the timeless relevance of Shri Ram’s life and teachings, the Chief Minister remarked that his ideals serve as a guiding light, encouraging people to walk the path of righteousness and selfless service.

He further noted that Ram Navami is not merely a religious celebration, but also an occasion to reaffirm our shared commitment to the service of humanity with sincerity and dedication.

The Chief Minister prayed for peace, prosperity and well-being of all the people of Jammu and Kashmir and extended his warm wishes to those celebrating the sacred festival.