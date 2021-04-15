LG chairs meeting of all DCs, SPs of Jammu Division; Directs DCs, SPs to ensure smooth observance of festivities ensuring all Covid SoPs

Calls for institutionalizing transparent, efficient, pro-people administrative set up across the UT

Make on-ground assessment of area-specific developmental needs & formulate realistic District Development Plans that touch the lives of ordinary citizens: LG to DCs

Instructs officers for adopting robust mechanism of vigorous testing and ramping up vaccinations as part of Covid containment efforts

Ensure employment of locals in all major projects going on in your respective districts: LG to DCs

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha chaired a meeting with all Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police of the Jammu Division to review the developmental scenario, law and order situation, besides assessing the Covid containment and mitigation efforts across the districts, at the Civil Secretariat here today.

Outlining the agenda of establishing a transparent, efficient, pro-people administrative set up across the Union Territory, the Lt Governor called upon the district officers to be sensitive towards the issues, problems and needs of the common public. He also exhorted them to make on-ground assessment of area-specific developmental needs of the district and formulating realistic District Development Plans that touch the lives of ordinary citizens and focus on the broad contours of enhancing employment, augmenting health and education sector, besides ensuring availability of basic amenities of a progressive society.

At the outset, the Lt Governor was briefed by every Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police regarding the COVID situation in the district viz. – the status of testing, containment, vaccination, availability of oxygen and required medicines etc; progress on the establishment of offices, staff, residences and security of DDCs and other PRIs; progress of works taken up under Back to Village programme; status of Languishing projects; status of available online services among certain specific issues of the districts.

While reviewing the preparations made by the districts regarding the ongoing festival season, the Lt Governor directed the officers to ensure proper supply of water, electricity and ration items to the public so that people can observe their religious activities smoothly.

Taking stock of the mechanism put in place by different districts to deal with the second wave of Covid and the progress of vaccination drive, the Lt Governor called for intensifying the testing, besides vigorous tracing and tracking of Covid contacts.

The Lt Governor directed the Health Department to share all data related to Covid with the Deputy Commissioners so as to facilitate district-wise achievement of vaccination and other targets. “Scale-up the vaccination drive in all the Districts by sensitizing people and providing every possible assistance”, he added.

The Lt Governor also took a district-wise assessment of the availability of medicines, oxygen supply, and number of beds. He also called upon the officers to make dynamic plans as per the evolving situation.

While taking stock of the status of online services, the Lt Governor impressed upon the Deputy Commissioners for implementation of latest online technologies and best practices in citizen-centric governance for improving the public service delivery, and making the administration effective, transparent, accountable, and citizen-friendly.

The Lt Governor directed the Deputy Commissioner, Poonch for constructing Toilets on Mughal road and asked him to identify viable spots for the same at the earliest. He also directed the Deputy Commissioners of other districts for proper maintenance and upkeep of Community toilets that are coming up along the National Highway.

Regarding the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT scheme, the Lt Governor asked the Deputy Commissioners to speed up the registration process and called for the promotion of the scheme in each and every district for public welfare. “Ensure 100% coverage and delivery of SEHAT cards to the public”, he asserted.

The Lt Governor also took stock of the district-wise availability of minor minerals and directed the concerned officers to speed up pending allotments, besides taking immediate action against all those indulging in overcharging.

While interacting with the Senior Superintendents of Police of various districts, the Lt Governor directed them to keep a strict check on illegal mining of sand and minerals, the menace of drug abuse, bovine smuggling besides facilitating the public through various public welfare initiatives. He further directed Kathua district officers to ensure hassle-free movement of travelers in and out of UT at Lakhanpur.

Underlining the importance of Block Diwas, the Lt Governor directed the officers to use the platform optimally for public service delivery and redressing public grievances. He instructed the officers to chalk out rational plans with adequate publicity before organizing the Block Diwas so that maximum number of people could benefit from it. He also asked them to audit the grievances received and settled in their respective districts.

The Lt Governor also directed the district officers to lay specific thrust on identification of beneficiaries under the MUMKIN scheme, developmental needs of border villages, utilization of funds under Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA), implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission, and ensuring employment of locals in all major projects going on in their respective districts.

BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department; Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioner Jammu; IGP Jammu; Director, Information; and DCs & SPs of Jammu Division were present in the meeting.