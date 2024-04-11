LG calls for safety audit of roads, bridges; taking corrective measures

Reviews status of ropeway projects

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 10: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a review meeting of Public Works (R&B) Department, at Civil Secretariat today.

Sinha reviewed progress of road infrastructure projects under PMDP, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna, Central Road & Infrastructure Fund, NABARD RIDF, Cities & Towns (Macdamization), Pothole Free Roads Programme, Bridge & Road sector, National Highway and Tunnel Projects.

He also took stock of Ropeway Projects in J&K under Parvatmala.

The Lt Governor emphasized on monitoring of the ongoing projects for quality control and instructed the executing agencies to adhere to the timelines for completion of the projects.

He directed for safety audit of roads and bridges and to take corrective measures wherever necessary.

Senior officials of NHAI, NHIDCL and BRO briefed Sinha on the status of the major projects including Delhi-Katra-Amritsar Expressway, Semi Ring Road Jammu & Srinagar, Udhampur-Ramban Section, Ramban-Banihal Section, Jammu-Akhnoor road, Chenani-Sudhmahadev-Goha-Khellani road, Z-Morh tunnel, Zojila Tunnel etc.

The meeting also discussed the Human Resource Management in view of the merger of JKPCC with the PW (R&B) Department. The Lt Governor asked the officials to explore the possibilities of creating dedicated divisions for Buildings & Bridges in the department.

The meeting was attended by Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Santosh D Vaidya, Principal Secretary, Finance Department; Sanjeev Verma, Commissioner/ Secretary GAD; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Bhupinder Kumar, Administrative Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department, Divisional Commissioners, Chief Engineers and senior officials of PW(R&B), NHAI, NHIDCL, BRO and other concerned departments.