BJP delivered justice to border people giving 4% reservations in jobs, education: Jugal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 10: The BJP candidate from Jammu-Reasi Parliamentary Constituency Jugal Kishore Sharma today accused the successive Congress governments and its allies of pushing the youth living close to the International Border (IB) to wall by pursuing communal politics that blocked all employment and educational opportunities for them.

Sharma, who addressed a series of public meetings in border Panchayats, including Garkhal, Gurah Manhasan, Sajwal, Pindi, Pragwal Lower and Upper, Bhalwal Mulloo, Sungal Lower A & Sungal Lower B, Sungal Lower C, Sungal Upper, Bandral Khurd, Pangiari and Rajachak, Mawa Brahmana, Jamotian, Kaink Jagir, Dhok Jagir, Bhalwal Brahmana, Bhiri Tarai, Jadh Panjgrain, Dhok Khalsa, Chak Bhagwana, Jourian, Bandowal, Maira, Devipur, CK Pur, Bomal, Kotgarhi and Gurha Brahmana East and West, got overwhelming reception in these areas where the border residents joined the BJP leaders in large numbers and raised slogans, “Abki Baar 400 Paar”.

“Congress and its allies subjected the border youths to gross discrimination on religious and communal lines. While a four percent reservation in Government jobs and admission to higher education institutions were granted to the people living along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch districts and Kashmir Valley, the same privilege was denied to those residing along the International Border.

This discriminatory approach was followed to fulfill communal objectives,” Sharma said.

The BJP candidate further said, “What added salt to the injury was the Congress Government’s decision to revoke the Dogra certificate which further disadvantaged the young individuals belonging to the Dogra community in this region, inhibiting their prospects of joining the security forces”. Sharma said the border residents have been delivered justice by the Modi Government which not only embarked on raising massive infrastructure in border areas but also ensured four percent reservation for border youth living close to the International Border. “By extending reservation benefits to youth residing near the IB, the Modi Government has unequivocally conveyed that there is no room for discrimination against border youth based on religious lines, a practice perpetuated by successive Congress regimes for the sake of vote bank politics,” he said.

BJP general secretary and former MLC, Vibodh Gupta also addressed the gatherings.