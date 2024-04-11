J&K people now have new hope in their lives: PM

‘UT has become destination for global events’

Decline in terror incidents post 370 abrogation

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Apr 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that bandh/protests and stone pelting which once disrupted normal life in Kashmir have become a thing of the past and hailed the process of development, good governance and empowerment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

In an interview to New York-based Newsweek magazine, Modi recalled his visit to Jammu and Kashmir last month saying the people have a new hope in their lives as the process of development, good governance and empowerment of the people is to be seen to be believed.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

“I would encourage you to visit Jammu and Kashmir to witness firsthand the sweeping positive changes happening on ground. Do not go by what I or others tell you,’’ he said.

Modi addressed two massive rallies in the UT including one at MA Stadium, Jammu on February 20 and another at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar on March 7. He is scheduled to address yet another rally at Udhampur on April 12.

Dispelling myths regarding the condition of people in Jammu and Kashmir following abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution of India granting special status to erstwhile State, Modi said organized bandh/protests and stone pelting, which once disrupted normal life, are now a thing of the past.

“Post abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir has become a welcoming destination for global events, hosting significant gatherings like the Formula 4 Racing event, Miss World and G 20 meetings,’’ he said during the wide-ranging interview carried by the Newsweek magazine under the headline “Narendra Modi and the Unstoppable Rise of India”.

The Prime Minister defended the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir saying the move has resulted in a significant decline in terror incidents.

People of Jammu and Kashmir are reaping the peace dividends, he said.

“More than 21 million tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir last year. Abrogation of Article 370 resulted in a new dawn for Kashmiri women, who now have same rights as male counterparts in terms of inheriting property or transferring property to their children, regardless of their marital status of residency. Sports is also being seen as a career path for several youth in the UT,’’ Modi said.

On Sino-Indian relations, the Prime Minister asserted that stable and peaceful relations between India and China are important for the entire region and the world and expressed hope that through positive and constructive bilateral engagement at the diplomatic and military levels, the two countries will be able to restore and sustain peace and tranquillity at their borders.

Asserting that the relationship with China is important and significant, Modi said: “It is my belief that we need to urgently address the prolonged situation on our borders so that the abnormality in our bilateral interactions can be put behind us’’.

On ties with Pakistan, he said he has congratulated the Prime Minister of Pakistan on taking over office and asserted that India has always advocated for advancing peace, security and prosperity in the region in an atmosphere free from terror and violence.

On the imprisonment of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Modi said, “I won’t comment on matters internal to Pakistan.”

On the significance of the newly-inaugurated Ram temple at Ayodhya, Modi said the name of Shri Ram is imprinted on our national consciousness.

“His (Lord Ram) life has set the contours of thoughts and values in our civilization. His name echoes across the length and breadth of our sacred land. Therefore, during the 11-day special ritual I observed, I made a pilgrimage to the places that carry the footprints of Shri Ram. My journey that took me to various corners of the country showed the revered place Shri Ram holds within each of us,” he said.

“The return of Shri Ram to his birthplace marked a historic moment of unity for the nation. It was a culmination of centuries of perseverance and sacrifice. When I was asked to be part of the ceremony, I knew I would be representing the 1.4 billion people of the country, who have waited patiently for centuries to witness Ram Lalla’s return,” the Prime Minister said.

On the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Modi said his Government has an excellent track record of fulfilling promises.

“By the end of the second term, even the most popular Governments start losing support. Discontent toward Governments has also increased in the last few years in the world. India stands out as an exception, where popular support for our Government is increasing,” he asserted.