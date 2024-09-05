LG assures to resolve issue of dialysis patients

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 4: A delegation from the J&K Private Hospitals & Dialysis Centres Association met with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today to discuss pressing issues, particularly the non-payment of dues by IFFCO Tokio Insurance since March 15.

According to the association, the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere, with the LG giving a patient hearing and assuring that a decision would be made within a day.

The issue arises from IFFCO Tokio’s decision to halt the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya (AB-PMJAY) scheme as of March 15, 2024. This move has left empanelled healthcare providers unpaid for services rendered under the scheme.

Despite assurances from previous meetings, including one with the CEO of Ayushman Bharat in April and another with the Health Secretary on May 31, the situation remains unresolved, the association said.

They have repeatedly expressed their commitment to the Ayushman Bharat Scheme and raised alarms over the potential collapse of healthcare services due to the lack of funds.

The High Court directed IFFCO Tokio on August 28 to continue its obligations under the scheme but the insurance company has yet to comply.

“We are hopeful that the matter will soon be resolved in our favour following the intervention of the LG,” the association said.