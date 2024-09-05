BJP demands ‘unconditional apology’ from Rahul Gandhi for insulting Dogra rulers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 4: The BJP on Wednesday demanded an unconditional apology from the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi for insulting former Dogra rulers of J&K and promoting ‘Two Nation Theory’ and warned that BJP will not tolerate this and will launch an agitation.

While addressing a press conference here, this evening, the BJP national spokesperson, Shazia Ilmia, and J&K BJP vice-president, Sham Lal Sharma, said that Rahul Gandhi has come here in J&K from Delhi to defame Dogra rulers and the Dogra community.

“Rahul has insulted Dogra rulers of J&K which the Dogras will not tolerate at any cost,” Sham Lal said, while adding, “Rahul is a non-serious politician and he needs to be reminded that it is due to the Dogra rulers that J&K is integral part of India today”.

Despite J&K being a Muslim majority State, the Dogra Maharajas maintained communal harmony and brotherhood in J&K, Sham Lal said, adding, “Rahul said that we dethroned Dogra rulers’ which is insult to our Dogras of Jammu”.

Shazia and Sham Lal said, “Rahul must immediately tender an unconditional apology otherwise we will go to any extent and give Congress-NC a befitting reply”.

Shazia Ilmi also slammed Rahul Gandhi misleading people by saying that they will restore Statehood of J&K. “Rahul knows nothing and he even does not know that Statehood can be given only by the Central Government,” Shazia said and added, “The Government of India (GoI) has already announced that Statehood would soon be given to J&K”.

The BJP leaders also questioned from Rahul Gandhi about his stand on the manifesto of National Conference (NC), which has entered into alliance with Congress.

“Rahul talks about reservation but his father and great grandfather opposed it,” Shazia said and added, “Rajeev Gandhi kept Mandal Commission in cold storage for 10 years and his grandmother made sure that Jagjeevan Ram does not become Prime Minister”.

Rahul needs to know this all before talking about reservation, Shazia said. Meanwhile, Sham Lal also slammed Rahul for aligning with Congress and promoting two nation theory like Congress did between 1931 and 1949.

“What is your stand on NC manifesto which says that Hari Parbat would be renamed as Koh-e-Miran and Shankaracharya Parbat as Takht-e-Suleman?” Sham Lal questioned Rahul.

Lt Gen (retd) Rakesh Sharma, BJP spokesperson, also slammed Rahul for attacking culture of Dogras and insulting Dogra rulers.

“Whenever Rahul comes here, he attacks our culture, identity and insults Dogra rulers,” Rakesh Sharma said and also demanded unconditional apology from Rahul Gandhi.