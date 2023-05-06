LG, Army pay homage to martyrs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 6: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and officials from the Indian Army today paid homage to five soldiers martyred in an IED explosion in Rajouri district.

Click here to watch video

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at IAF station in Jammu, where Sinha along with General Officer Commanding (GOC) in Chief (GOC-In-C) Northern Command General Upendra Dwivedi, police, and other military officers paid their tribute to the soldiers.

‘The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs. Grateful nation will always be indebeted to their unparalled valour’, LG said.