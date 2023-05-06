Jammu’s secularity its real strength: Azad

Several JKNPP leaders join DPAP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 6: Working president of Jammu and Kashmir National Panther’s Party PK Ganju, senior leaders Surinder Kumar Wahi, Joginder Paul Kohli, Shweta Dogra and others along with their many supporters today joined the Democratic Progressive Azad Party in presence of party Chairman, Ghulam Nabi Azad in Jammu.

On the occasion, Azad said that DPAP is the only political party that envisages the political roadmap for the entire Union Territory for all round development and if his party emerges to power after elections it will build Jammu as the city of immense opportunities.

“When I was the Chief Minister, I build hospitals of AIIMS standard, colleges and universities of international standard. But the present dispensation robbed it of all and made a city which looks totally dependent,” he said.

Azad said that the Darbar move was fetching substantial economic opportunities to the people for Jammu but it was cancelled without taking the interests of local people on board. Azad said he was never in favour of doing away with Darbar move practice which was immature and wrong decision.

Azad said he assures the people of Jammu that their all grievances will be resolved by his party if it is elected to power by people after elections. He said he will intensify the speed of development more than what it was earlier and build more colleges, hospitals and road network of international standard.

“Jammu can’t be treated as a normal city for its rich social and economical values. It needs a vision to run and develop. I assure you I have all that and will develop it on international standards,” he claimed.

Azad said no one can ignore the secular values of Jammu and how it embraced all the people from various regions and religions and offered equal opportunities. He said it’s secularism is actually it’s strength and he salutes the people for maintaining the secular traditions.

Among others present on the occasion were Jugal Kishore Sharma Provincial president, Vinod Mishra general secretary, Anita Thakur general secretary, Amrinder Singh Micky gen scy, Maheshwar Singh Manhas Provincial gen secy, Prabha Salathia Mahila president, Prathvi Raj Manhas Zonal president, Vishal Chopra additional spokesperson, Anoop Khajuria -secretary and others.